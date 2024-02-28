German Warship Accidentally Targets US Drone In Red Sea: REPORT

A German warship reportedly fired on a U.S. spy drone operating near the coast of Yemen but missed twice on Monday, according to media reports.

The German frigate Hessen, deployed to the Red Sea as part of the European Union’s (EU) operation to protect international shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, mistakenly targeted the MQ-9 Reaper, Germany’s Der Spiegel and AFP reported. Both missiles missed due to unspecified technical failures, according to reports, while U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces are leading a separate multinational coalition to repel Houthi attacks.

“We are aware of reports and looking into the matter. CENTCOM is in close coordination with the EU and Operation Aspides to ensure safe deconfliction of airspace,” a U.S. defense official told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: US, United Kingdom Conduct Strikes On 18 Houthi Targets As Commercial Vessel In Red Sea Sinks)

The Hessen arrived in the region on Feb. 24 to support Operation Aspides, according to a social media statement. Separately, the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and several destroyers are patrolling the seas to defend against the Houthis’ seemingly relentless drone and missile attacks on international shipping and naval vessels.

“Operation Prosperity Guardian and Operation Aspides continue to operate alongside each other as we continue our mission to ensure freedom of navigation,” the defense spokesperson said.

The Hessen opened fire after it could not identify the suspicious drone, but its efforts “were unsuccessful,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Wednesday, according to AFP. The target, which transpired to be a “reconnaissance drone,” was “not hit,” he added.

U.S. MQ-9 drones have operated in international airspace of the Red Sea tasked primarily with intelligence gathering, according to CNN. The Houthis have downed two MQ-9s since November in connection to their opposition to U.S. support for Israel.

Germany’s armed forces confirmed it shot down two Houthi drones in a social media post, making Germany the fourth nation to confirm engagements with the Houthis.

The Hessen shot down the two one-way attack drones within 20 minutes of each being fired, the ministry spokesperson said, according to Reuters. He did not specify whether the target was the German frigate or another ship.

“They were recognized by the radar system and had a different range. That’s why two different weapons were used,” the ministry spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

“This is … probably the most dangerous deployment of the German Navy for many, many years,” the spokespersons said.

The Hessen locked in on another unidentified drone on Monday but was unsuccessful in downing it, Reuters reported the spokesperson as specifying, possibly referring to the incident with the MQ-9.

Kurze Zeit später näherte sich eine zweite Drohne der Fregatte „Hessen“ an. Die Besatzung leitete erneut Abwehrmaßnahmen ein und bekämpfte das Ziel ebenfalls erfolgreich.

Auf der Fregatte entstanden keine Personen- oder Sachschäden. — Bundeswehr im Einsatz (@Bw_Einsatz) February 27, 2024

Also on Monday, CENTCOM forces destroyed three drone boats likely filled with explosives and a suicide drone in “self-defense,” CENTCOM said in a statement, as well as two anti-ship cruise missiles being transported.

“The USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards, and the UAV was over, the Red Sea,” the statement read.



On Tuesday, CENTCOM forces shot down five one-way attack drones fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in the space of about an hour, the military said in a statement on social media.

