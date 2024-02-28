Illegal Immigrant Arrested For Alleged 25-Day ‘Terror’ Spree Including Rape, Armed Robbery

An illegal immigrant from Honduras has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly going on a 25-day “terror” spree, according to police.

Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana, 19, was arrested Sunday after allegedly committing multiple crimes including the rape of a 14-year-old girl and armed robbery, for 25 days around the city in Kenner, Louisiana, Police Chief Keith A. Conley said. Castellanos-Orellana, whom the police had been searching for since the rape incident, was finally arrested after allegedly stabbing an individual and engaging in armed robbery. (RELATED: GOP Rep Slaps Down CNN Reporter Who Claims Illegal Immigrants Aren’t Actually Committing Crimes)

Police struggled to catch Castellanos-Orellana due to the Honduran illegal immigrant using false names, such as Elven Locket, to evade detection and arrest by authorities, according to Conley.

“Illegal immigrants continue to be a challenge to local law enforcement for many reasons. Lack of access to data, false identification and language barriers put local law enforcement at a huge disadvantage,” Conley noted. “We cannot verify if an illegal alien is giving correct information as it pertains to names and date of births. It is not only a drain on police manpower, but a financial drain on local law enforcement’s budgets and taxpayer’s money.”

The Kenner Police Department is also requesting more details about Castellanos-Orellana from the public.

“In a 25-day period, this illegal alien caused terror in our community,” the chief said. “We are glad he is off our streets, but will he be back? Will he have a new identity? What other crimes has he committed since he crossed our borders?”

Over 750,000 migrants have been encountered at the southern border in fiscal year 2024, according to Customs and Border Protection data. The numbers follow a whopping 2 million encounters in fiscal year 2023.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant was arrested Sunday after allegedly murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia (UGA). Since the death of Riley, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has come under fire for initially releasing Ibarra, who had reported to have committed multiple crimes from the time of illegal entry in 2022.

The Kenner Police Department didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

