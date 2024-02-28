Letitia James Sues Meatpacking Company Over Allegations Of Misleading Consumers With Climate Claims

Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York sued a meatpacking company on Wednesday, accusing it of misleading consumers about its effects on the environment, according to an office press release.

James accused the U.S. division of JBS, a Brazilian-based company with operations across the world, of lying when it vowed to be carbon-neutral by 2040, according to the press release. The attorney general claimed the company cannot achieve that goal due to its involvement in beef production. (RELATED: ‘Will Cockroaches Be On The Menu?’: Tucker Carlson Takes Bite Out Of Bug Burger)

“JBS USA’s greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations,” James said in the statement.

James is seeking to force the company to stop using “false and misleading marketing practices” and well as pay “pay disgorgement of all ill-gotten profits,” according to the press release. Penalties could cost a minimum of $5,000 per violation.

“JBS takes its commitment to a more sustainable future for agriculture very seriously. We disagree with the action taken today by the New York Attorney General’s office,” a spokesperson for the meatpacking company told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “JBS will continue to partner with farmers, ranchers and our food system partners around the world to help feed a growing population while using fewer resources and reducing agriculture’s environmental impact. Our belief that American agriculture can help sustainably feed the world is undeterred.”

James previously took legal action against high-profile political opponents in cases that saw judgements handed down in February.

James sued former President Donald Trump in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Feb. 16 that Trump was to pay $354 million and banned him from being an officer or director for any company or organization based in New York for three years.

James also targeted the National Rifle Association and sought in an August 2020 suit to have the group dissolved. The jury found former NRA CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre liable for $5.4 million on Friday.

