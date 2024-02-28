EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn Introduces Legislation To Double Penalties For Assaulting BOP Correctional Officers

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation Tuesday that would double the continual penalties for assaulting a Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) correctional officer.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the Safer Prisons Act. The bill would specifically increase the maximum jail time for assaulting a BOP correctional officer. Currently, federal law provides for a maximum eight-year term of imprisonment for assaulting a federal employee or official. There is an enhanced penalty of 20 years imprisonment for aggravated assault. The bill would double both of those penalties for the assault of a BOP correctional officer.

“Federal prisons have become increasingly unsafe for the brave men and women who serve as federal corrections officers. Incidents of inmates assaulting BOP officers have been on the rise and often result in PTSD for the affected officers as they continue to do their jobs,” Blackburn told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Blackburn To Introduce Legislation Reducing IRS Fees)

“To deter these acts of violence, this bill doubles the criminal penalties for assaulting a BOP correctional officer,” Blackburn added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn Demands Answers On Collaboration Between White House, National School Board Association)

Blackburn is expected to ask the director of the BOP for her support for the legislation during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.