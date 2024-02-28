Member Of Defunct Communist Terror Group Arrested After Decades As A Fugitive

An ex-member of the Red Army Faction, a defunct German communist guerilla group, was arrested in Berlin on Tuesday after evading the police for decades, Euronews reported.

Daniela Klette, the 65-year-old former member of this group — also known as the Baader–Meinhof Gang — was arrested at an apartment in Berlin after a November tip led the police to her, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Teenage Communist Once Profiled By NYT, NPR Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Firebomb Israeli-Owned Business)

Ex-Red Army Faction member caught after more than 30 years on the run https://t.co/ao85YIGBCC pic.twitter.com/cOPPHFwRTT — euronews (@euronews) February 27, 2024

Klette did not resist arrest, the head of Lower Saxony’s criminal police office, Friedo de Vries, told journalists, Euronews reported. A police search of her house found two magazines and ammunition for a handgun, though no firearm was discovered, the outlet noted. Police also found a foreign passport that listed Klette under a different name, according to the outlet.

Klette belonged to the so-called third generation of the Red Army Faction, which disbanded in 1998, Reuters reported. The terror group was linked to at least 33 murders as well as multiple kidnappings and bank robberies, the outlet noted.

She was charged by police with attempted murder and with a string of armed robberies stretching from 1999 to 2016 — for which police are also searching for former Red Army Faction members Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub — that involved the theft of millions of euros, according to Reuters.

Klette was already wanted for the 1993 bombing of a prison that resulted in the abduction of guards and over $600,000 of property damage, prosecutors said in 2016, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP). She is also a suspect in two other Red Army Faction operations, the outlet noted.

Europol, the law enforcement agency of the European Union, have Klette listed in their “Europe’s Most Wanted Fugitives” list and consider her dangerous.