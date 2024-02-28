Ricky Gervais Absolutely Eviscerates American Advertising While Promoting New Product

Ricky Gervais released a commercial Wednesday for his co-owned liquor company Dutch Barn Vodka, and it is a freaking masterpiece.

Made in the style of an American Big Pharma commercial, Gervais stands next to the bottle of the vodka with a white backdrop, staring directly into the camera as he waits for your attention. Next to him is a doctor (not a real doctor, because this is an advertisement).

“Like George Clooney in ‘ER,'” Gervais explains, smiling at the camera so everyone at home feels like they’re in safe hands while being introduced to Dutch Brand Vodka. “So, Doctor, can you tell us some of the dangers of alcohol?” Gervais continues. And this is where things get really, really good.

“Well there’s loads, from high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, weakened immune system, digestive problems, depression, violence and accidents,” the not-doctor replies. It’s laugh-out-loud funny despite being extremely dark, and apparently we can expect outtakes from the shoot soon.

It is kind of hard to tell whether Gervais is exclusively making fun of America’s Big Pharma advertising, which is a laughing stock to the rest of the world. It is so weird that this country advertises medications like clothing brands. These television meds seem to usually be for ailments caused by other medications or shitty lifestyle choices. And listing the side effects? That is the weirdest thing for any non-American to witness, so is this what Gervais is getting at? (RELATED: Texas House Speaker Goes Viral For Slurring During Session)

Or is he annoyed at himself for partnering with an alcohol company when there are so many negative side effects to drinking? Perhaps this style of commercial is his way of mitigating his guilt should anything happen to those who choose to consume his co-owned brand.

The answers to these questions really don’t matter at all. The only thing that matters is how this vodka tastes. If it’s shit, then I’ll be really sad.