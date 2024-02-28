White House Doctor Reveals Joe Biden Is Totally Fine, Except He Has Some Allergies And Trouble Sleeping

After undergoing an annual physical examination, President Joe Biden’s physician determined Wednesday that he was fit for office, though he suffers from seasonal allergies and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Biden unexpectedly went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday morning for his annual physical examination that lasted about two hours. The president’s physician Kevin O’Connor concluded that Biden was an “active” 81-year-old and able to execute his duties as president.

“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor wrote in his summary of Biden’s visit.

Biden’s exams Wednesday included optometry, dentistry, an exam of his feet, ankle and spine, podiatry, physical therapy, neurology, sleep medicine, cardiology, radiology and dermatology.

“The most notable interval history” for Biden’s 2024 examination included the decision to incorporate “Positive Airway Pressure” (PAP) into the president’s sleeping routine, O’Connor wrote. The decision to implement PAP into Biden’s routine comes as he has experienced symptoms with OSA, which O’Connor noted had occurred since 2008.

OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those who suffer from OSA “repeatedly stop and start breathing while they sleep.”

“Given the importance of efficient sleep for anyone, but certainly for a senior executive, we revisited the issue this past spring, and conducted a formal sleep study,” O’Connor wrote in his memo. “This study confirmed my suspicion that the President would benefit from optimizing his sleep efficiency with PAP.”

In all, O’Connor noted that Biden’s examination appeared to be not much different than his baseline.

Here it is: President Biden’s physical. Does not include cognitive test, which WH says his doctors don’t believe he needs. “He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”https://t.co/PmEztW2yCS — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 28, 2024

As Biden commits gaffes and repeats previously debunked stories, concerns about Biden’s fitness for office have risen ahead of the 2024 election. Ahead of the release of O’Connor’s memo, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that the president’s doctors and neurologist have determined that he does not need a cognitive test. (RELATED: McDonald’s, Missiles & Marches: Biden’s Thursday Devolves Into All-Time Gaffe Reel)

The concerns around Biden’s health and calls for a cognitive test heightened following the release of a report from special counsel Robert Hur on the president’s handling of classified documents. Hur noted that during his interview with Biden on Oct. 8-9, the president appeared to forget when his vice presidency began and ended and the date of his late son Beau Biden’s death. (RELATED: Biden World’s ‘MAGA Guy’ Attack On Robert Hur Just Doesn’t Add Up, Records Show)

The White House denounced Hur’s report and his decision to include notes about Biden’s memory, going as far as to call it “flatly wrong,” “inappropriate” and “gratuitous.”

Americans too remain worried about the president’s fitness for office; around 76% of American voters are concerned about Biden’s age and health as he takes a shot at reelection, according to a Feb.6 NBC poll. Of those concerned, 54% of Democrats are worried about Biden’s fitness for president, the same poll showed.

“There’s nothing different from last year,” Biden said about his physical examination Wednesday. “Everything’s great.”