James Garfield Is Getting The Official Biopic Treatment, And It Sounds Pretty Gritty

A whole host of huge names are lined up for the upcoming Netflix series “Death by Lightning,” which tells the story of America’s most reluctant president.

This “stranger-than-fiction true story” follows the 20th president of the U.S., James Garfield, and his biggest fan Charles Guiteau, who eventually shot him, according to the latest Netflix press release. The series stars Matthew MacFadyen as Guiteau, possibly the most perfect casting ever, and Michael Shannon as Garfield.

Betty Gilpin will stand alongside Shannon as Garfield’s wife, Crete Garfield, while Nick Offerman will be playing Vice President Chester Arthur.

The series has yet to enter production, but the team behind the concept sounds incredible. Mike Makowsky of “Bad Education” and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of “Game of Thrones” fame are teaming up with Matt Ross (“Captain Fantastic”) to bring us this bizarre chapter of U.S. history that everyone seemingly overlooks.

Garfield’s death was described as “dirty” and “painful” by PBS, and for good reason. After an enjoyable morning with his family on July 2, 1881, Garfield was strolling through the Baltimore and Potomac train station when Guiteau shot him twice: the first bullet grazed Garfield’s arm, and the second hit him in the abdomen, where the bullet went through his lumbar vertebra and became lodged. (RELATED: ‘Dumb Money’ Is Probably Most Important Film In Modern History Because It Shows You How The World Really Works)

Doctors rushed to his aid and used their unwashed fingers to find the bullet (without anesthetic). Garfield agonized for months due to horrific infections and ongoing assaults from the “medical establishment” at the time before finally dying on September 19, 1881.