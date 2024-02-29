Dems Who Shrieked About ‘Climate Crisis’ Voted Against Bill Promoting Emissions-Free Nuclear Power

Numerous Democrats who are outspoken supporters of sweeping government action on climate change voted against a bipartisan bill that facilitates no-carbon nuclear power on Wednesday.

The Atomic Energy Investment Act, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Democratic Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette, passed the House by a 365-36-1 bipartisan vote, with 29 lawmakers not voting on the legislation. The bill would take several steps to make it easier to permit and build zero-emissions nuclear generation capacity in the U.S., but numerous prominent Democrats who advance alarmist climate discourse still voted against it despite significant projected increases in U.S. energy demand.

Specifically, the bill would simplify the permitting process for nuclear energy and related activities, reduce government licensing fees for advanced nuclear reactors and increase the efficiency of the required environmental review process for nuclear power development, according to its text. The bill would also create a test program for the Department of Energy (DOE) to commit to long-term purchase agreements for commercial power generated by nuclear facilities if it becomes law. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Dems Vote Against Bill To Bar Hamas Terrorists From Entering US)

House Passes Bill Mandating The Purchase Of Domestic Nuclear Fuelhttps://t.co/8lABBGWiji — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2023

The Department of Energy considers nuclear energy to be “a zero-emission clean energy source” that is energy-dense and does not require the use of large amounts of land.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who formerly sponsored and aggressively pushed for a massive Green New Deal package in 2019, voted against the legislation. Ocasio-Cortez has described climate change as a “disastrous climate crisis” and encouraged climate activists marching in New York City in September 2023 to make their movement “too big and too radical to ignore.”

Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, joined fellow progressive Ocasio-Cortez as a “nay” vote against the bill. Frost has called for governmental action in response to “the climate crisis,” which he believes to be “the most dangerous existential problem we face.”

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna also voted against the bill. Khanna attended fundraising event for a disruptive climate activist group that has targeted some of his congressional colleagues, and has called on the Biden administration to declare a “climate emergency” to unlock wartime presidential powers to counter the “climate crisis.”

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, two left-wing Democrats who have described climate change as an unfolding calamity, also voted against the Atomic Energy Investment Act.

Ilhan Omar, the Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, voted against the legislation. Omar has also described climate change as an unfolding “climate crisis,” stating in September 2023 that “reducing emissions and investing in clean energy must be a top priority.”

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin also voted against the bill despite his belief in an ongoing “climate crisis” and promotion of other policies intended to effectuate steep cuts in emissions.

The offices of all lawmakers mentioned in this story did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

