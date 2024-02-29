Tyler Owens Doesn’t ‘Believe In Space,’ Thinks Flat Earthers Have ‘Valid Points’ — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me

Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens, who draft experts think will run the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, apparently doesn’t believe in space.

“I don’t believe in space … like, you know, I’m religious, so I think like … we’re on our own right now. I don’t think there’s, like, other planets and stuff like that. I don’t know,” Owens told Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski on Thursday.

“I used to believe in the heliocentric thing,” the Texas Tech safety continued. “Like we used to revolve around the sun and stuff, but then I started seeing flat Earth stuff, and I was like, that’s kind of interesting. They started bringing up some valid points. I mean, I don’t know. It could be real. It could be bull. I don’t know,” Owens concluded.

Texas Tech’s Tyler Owens, who’s a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year’s NFL combine, doesn’t “believe in space,” as in “other planets,” and feels flat-earth theories have some “valid points.” pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024

How did our education system fail this young man so thoroughly? This is a college educated adult we’re talking about. Folks, if you hear somebody casually break out the word “heliocentric,” you’re either about to hear the smartest or absolute dumbest thing ever.

Owens showcases some blazing speed at the safety position. He told scouts he expects to run his 40-yard dash somewhere in the 4.2 range, a shockingly fast number.

Texas Tech Safety Tyler Owens, who weighed in at 218 yesterday, when asked what he’ll run in the 40: “Should be in the 4.2s somewhere”. Owens ran a 10.2 100m in HS. Had a great week at the @ShrineBowl #ShrineBowlWhosNext @TexasTechFB — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 29, 2024



The key question for NFL teams: is that speed alone worth spending a draft pick on a guy who is already demonstrating some seriously questionable intelligence?

The Dallas Mavericks employ a flat Earther in Kyrie Irving, but Irving brings a lot more than just speed. The mercurial point guard is one of the most talented and exciting players in the NBA, so the Mavs clearly deem him good enough to deal with his nonsense.

Owens can’t quite claim to have the same record. Though he measures well physically, he hasn’t done much on the field to warrant a high draft selection, even if he wasn’t a flat Earth moron.

Kyrie Irving Discusses Flat Earth Theory