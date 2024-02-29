20-Year-Old Jojo Siwa Said She Lined Up A Sperm Donor And Got ‘Tattoos’ Representing Future Children’s Names

Famous singer and former dancer from “Dance Moms” JoJo Siwa is only 20-years-old, but she already has a sperm donor lined up and has (temporary) tattoos representing her future kids’ names.

Siwa revealed her tattoos on camera during a recent interview Wednesday with Access Hollywood and explained her pre-planned life choices to the live audience. After declaring that she has pre-arranged her future family, the young star said, “I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them. This one’s dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddie.” She then pointed to a tattoo on her arm and said, “Then this is dedicated to twin boys. Eddie and Teddie. Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. I want three babies. I’ve got a sperm donor lined up.”

Hosts Kit Hoover and Joey Faton seemed stunned by the news, but Siwa approached the topic casually, with ease and excitement.

When Hoover told Siwa she had tuned in to her podcast and discovered she had already named her children that have not even been conceived yet, Siwa nodded with enthusiasm and said, “fully, fully,” as she grinned from ear to ear.

As soon as Siwa revealed that she had a sperm donor, Hoover shouted, “wait, where’s the sperm donor?” then immediately launched into some investigative reporting.

“Is the sperm donor a friend?” she asked the star.

“I’ll tell you, but yes, it’s a friend.”

Hoover kept the questions coming, asking Siwa, “Is he here today?”

The famous singer wasn’t ready to commit to the big reveal, and simply replied, “Maybe.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was seated to Siwa’s right side, immediately let it be known that he was definitely not the sperm donor. (RELATED: Superstar Actress Elisabeth Moss, From ‘Mad Men’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Announces She’s Pregnant)

Siwa confessed the tattoos were fake before the segment ended. “I switch them out every two weeks,” she declared.

The identity of the sperm donor remains unknown.