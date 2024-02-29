Katie Britt Will Give Republican Response To State Of The Union

Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt announced on Thursday that she will give the GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of The Union speech on March 7.

Biden is set to deliver his fourth State of The Union address at 9 p.m. EST next Thursday ahead of his bid for a second term in November. Britt, who is in her first term in the upper chamber, made the announcement in a social media post on X with an accompanying video.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to speak directly to my fellow Americans on March 7,” Britt wrote. “We’ll have a candid conversation about the future of our nation—and I’ll outline the Republican vision to secure the American Dream for generations to come.” (RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Deliver GOP State Of The Union Rebuttal)

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas delivered the GOP’s rebuttal in 2023, where she slammed the Biden administration for “doubling down on crazy.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Wednesday he will be stepping down from the leadership role in November, also announced Britt’s upcoming speech along with GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“The American people will hear from an unapologetic optimist fighting to secure a stronger future and leave Washington Democrats’ failures behind,” McConnell wrote on X.

“The American people will tune in as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate turns the page on the oldest President in history,” Johnson wrote on X.

Britt, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump for 2024, previously served as president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council. The attorney was also campaign manager and chief of staff for her predecessor, former GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, who had held the seat since the 1980s.

