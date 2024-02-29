New Video Of Alec Baldwin Rushing ‘Rust’ Armorer Emerges In Court

Newly emerged “Rust” outtakes were shown in Santa Fe, New Mexico court Thursday, showing Alec Baldwin urging the crew to rush to do another take.

The director was heard calling, “action,” as Baldwin emerged and advanced toward the camera, firing shots. The court then heard the director’s “cut,” immediately followed by Baldwin shouting, “One more! One more! One more! Right away!” The famous actor then said, “Let’s reload!”

24-year-old armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed reportedly rushed to put more blanks into the gun as Baldwin allegedly appeared impatient, according to Variety.

The video then showed Baldwin saying, “We should have two guns and both we’re reloading,” according to Variety.

This is reportedly the first time the outtakes were viewed by the jurors. Gutierrez Reed is on trial after the gun that was intended to be a prop gun firing blanks wound up shooting a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was in command of the gun, and the newly released video showed him using the pistol to point as he instructed his crew, according to Variety.

Prosecutors alleged Baldwin is responsible for firing the gun, as well as failing to ensure safety protocols on the set of the film.

Kari Morrissey, one of two special prosecutors, played the videos when Bryan Carpenter, a veteran armorer serving as the state’s expert witness, was testifying, according to Variety.

Carpenter testified that the video outtakes displayed several gun safety concerns.

Among numerous observations, he noted that Gutierrez Reed should have slowed down and been more meticulous when Baldwin was trying to speed up the reloading of the pistol, according to Variety.

“Rushing with firearms and telling someone to rush with firearms is not normal nor accepted,” Carpenter testified in court, according to Variety. “In a situation like that, when you’re getting rushed to that extent, that’s when safety starts to fall by the wayside.”

Another clip from the behind-the-scenes footage showed Baldwin explaining how he was going to fire, and the direction he intended to shoot in.

“I don’t want to shoot toward you. I’m going to shoot close to you,” he said in the video, according to Variety.

Carpenter testified that Baldwin mishandled the weapon.

“He’s using the weapon as a pointing stick,” he told jurors.

In the video, Gutierrez Reed shouted, “Everyone in the path of the gun please move.”

“She was attempting to not correct Mr. Baldwin, but to try to make the crew move in a more safe position,” Carpenter said in court, according to Variety. (RELATED: Prosecutors Reveal Startling Evidence Of Hanna Guiterrez Reed’s Alleged Drug Use Before ‘Rust’ Shooting: REPORT)

Gutierrez-Reed could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

The case continues to unfold in court.