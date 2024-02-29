REPORT: Officials Ban Soccer Superstar Paul Pogba For Four Years After Testing Positive For Illegal Substance

The Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal suspended soccer superstar Paul Pogba for a stunning four years after he tested positive for enhanced levels of testosterone, CBS reported Thursday.

Pogba underwent a test in August that found he had elevated levels, as well as a re-test in October that confirmed the results, CBS reported.

Pogba will appeal the decision to an arbitration court. (RELATED: Even Country That Used To Be Run By Dictators Is Fed Up With China After Cancelling High-Profile Games)

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Pogba said in a statement, according to soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

🚨 Paul Pogba releases an official statement after four year ban due to doping. “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my… pic.twitter.com/qsi7cYKEfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024



“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba also said in his statement. “I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations. As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.”

Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has been a standout playmaker for soccer giants like Manchester United and Juventus, which signed him to a four year contract in 2022.