Editorial

REPORT: Officials Ban Soccer Superstar Paul Pogba For Four Years After Testing Positive For Illegal Substance

BLOG
Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIM

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

The Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal suspended soccer superstar Paul Pogba for a stunning four years after he tested positive for enhanced levels of testosterone, CBS reported Thursday.

Pogba underwent a test in August that found he had elevated levels, as well as a re-test in October that confirmed the results, CBS reported.

Pogba will appeal the decision to an arbitration court. (RELATED: Even Country That Used To Be Run By Dictators Is Fed Up With China After Cancelling High-Profile Games)

French football player Paul Pogba (2ndL) gives a thumbs-up as he attends with Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

BERGAMO, ITALY – MAY 07: Paul Pogba of Juventus arrives at the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Juventus at Gewiss Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: Paul Pogba attends the NYLON Presents NYLON House At Miami Art Week 2022 at Strawberry Moon at Goodtime Hotel on December 02, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Nylon)

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Pogba said in a statement, according to soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano.


“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba also said in his statement. “I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations. As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.”

TURIN, ITALY – MAY 11: Paul Pogba of Juventus runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Loic Bade of Sevilla FC during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match between Juventus and Sevilla FC at Allianz Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

LISBON, PORTUGAL – APRIL 20: Hidemasa Morita of Sporting CP is tackled by Paul Pogba of Juventus during the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between Sporting CP and Juventus at Estadio Jose Alvalade on April 20, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

LISBON, PORTUGAL – APRIL 20: Paul Pogba and Juventus players warm up prior to the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between Sporting CP and Juventus at Estadio Jose Alvalade on April 20, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Juventus’ French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) challenges Sevilla’s French defender Loic Bade during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: Paul Labile Pogba of Juventus in action during the Serie A TIM match between Empoli FC and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

EMPOLI, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 3: Paul Labile Pogba of Juventus in action during the Serie A TIM match between Empoli FC and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has been a standout playmaker for soccer giants like Manchester United and Juventus, which signed him to a four year contract in 2022.