Editorial

REPORT: Harry Kane Transferring To Bayern Munich, Snubs Manchester United; Leaving Tottenham Hotspur After 14 Years

BLOG
Harry Kane of England acknowledges the fans following the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Woah! Harry Kane is leaving the English Premier League!

Harry Kane — Tottenham Hotspur’s superstar striker of 14 years — has let Bavarian club Bayern Munich know that he has selected them as his preferred destination, with the team set to place a bid for the 29-year-old, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

Captain of the England national team, Kane is reportedly Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel’s top transfer target, with the Bundesliga kingpins confident they can land the superstar that will see him leave Tottenham for less than €100 million.

Having one year remaining on his contract, the Spurs’ all-time goal-scorer looks to leave north London in this summer’s transfer window after his current Premier League side failed to qualify for European competition in the 2023-24 season.

Previously, Kane has been connected to a potential move to Manchester United, with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag reportedly looking for a striker. But it appears that Bayern Munich are the ones who will be getting the talents of Kane, who will be replacing Robert Lewandowski after he transferred to Barcelona last summer.

Wow … I was not expecting this at all.

Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t see Kane going to Manchester United either, but I honestly had a hard time seeing him actually leaving Tottenham Hotspur. But if he was going to leave, I thought he would’ve at least stayed in the English Premier League. Nope, my man is going to Germany to play for another sexy brand in Bayern Munich. I can’t hate on him, but it would’ve been pretty cool to see him in a Manchester United kit playing at Old Trafford, let’s be honest. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Jets ‘Bracing’ To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Despite Not Wanting To Be NFL’s Assigned Team)

But hey … guaranteed appearances in the Champions League with Bayern, and that’s ultimately what he wants.