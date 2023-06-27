REPORT: Harry Kane Transferring To Bayern Munich, Snubs Manchester United; Leaving Tottenham Hotspur After 14 Years

Woah! Harry Kane is leaving the English Premier League!

Harry Kane — Tottenham Hotspur’s superstar striker of 14 years — has let Bavarian club Bayern Munich know that he has selected them as his preferred destination, with the team set to place a bid for the 29-year-old, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

Captain of the England national team, Kane is reportedly Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel’s top transfer target, with the Bundesliga kingpins confident they can land the superstar that will see him leave Tottenham for less than €100 million.

Having one year remaining on his contract, the Spurs’ all-time goal-scorer looks to leave north London in this summer’s transfer window after his current Premier League side failed to qualify for European competition in the 2023-24 season.

Previously, Kane has been connected to a potential move to Manchester United, with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag reportedly looking for a striker. But it appears that Bayern Munich are the ones who will be getting the talents of Kane, who will be replacing Robert Lewandowski after he transferred to Barcelona last summer.

News #Kane: Internally and after new rounds, he‘s the top striker transfer target now. ➡️ Still difficult but #FCBayern got the signal from Kane that Bayern is his preferred destination. #COYS Bayern bosses, planning the next steps now. Bayern optimistic to get Kane for less… pic.twitter.com/9zOi3MHBYN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2023

Wow … I was not expecting this at all.

Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t see Kane going to Manchester United either, but I honestly had a hard time seeing him actually leaving Tottenham Hotspur. But if he was going to leave, I thought he would’ve at least stayed in the English Premier League. Nope, my man is going to Germany to play for another sexy brand in Bayern Munich. I can’t hate on him, but it would’ve been pretty cool to see him in a Manchester United kit playing at Old Trafford, let’s be honest. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Jets ‘Bracing’ To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Despite Not Wanting To Be NFL’s Assigned Team)

But hey … guaranteed appearances in the Champions League with Bayern, and that’s ultimately what he wants.