WaPo Looks To Hire Theater Critic For Six Figures After Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs

The Washington Post put out a new job posting on their website Wednesday looking to hire a theater critic after the company cut hundreds of employees.

WaPo’s job posting states that they are looking for “an exceptional theater critic to be the paper’s leading voice on the artform” in order to “enrich readers’ thinking about the American stage, from new works to revivals, from dramas to musicals, and on the surprising ways that theater manifests across the culture.”

The salary for the posting ranges from $97,400 to $162,300. “Gender affirming services” and pet insurance are included in their many employee benefits. (RELATED: Washington Post Offers Laid-Off Employees The Most Insulting Parting Gift Ever)

750 WaPo staffers held a 24-hour strike in Dec. 2023 after The Post Guild and management reportedly could not agree on a contract following more than a year of negotiations. The union was fighting for a minimum salary of over $100,000 for reporters.

NEW: Hundreds of Washington Post journalists/staff walked off the job on strike after the Post decided to go forward with massive job cuts. The corporate media is dying in real time. You love to see it. The ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ employees are fuming now that the Post can… pic.twitter.com/ZzpQl3ZKTP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2023

“Management has refused to bargain in good faith and repeatedly—and illegally—shut down negotiations over key issues, such as pay equity, raises that keep pace with inflation and our competitors, remote work policies, mental health supports, and a buyout package that seeks to reduce our workforce by 10 percent,” The Washington Post Newspaper Guild wrote in a letter. With the resulting layoffs, the company was headed into the new year in a “better financial position” despite a smaller workforce, Axios reported.

“It’ll be fun,” WaPo’s job descriptions says. “But you tell us what a Washington Post theater critic should–and could–be in 2024.”

The Los Angeles Times announced in January that it would be laying off 100 journalists and reportedly suffered from as much as $40 million in annual losses.

Vice News also laid off hundreds of staffers in February and announced they’d be shutting down their website. (RELATED: Brutal Layoffs Show Just How Much People Hate Left-Wing Media)