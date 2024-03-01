Florida University Eliminates All DEI Positions

A red state university has fired all of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) staff effective immediately, a spokesperson for the university told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law outlawing the usage of DEI at state-funded universities in May 2023, and now the University of Florida (UF) has eliminated all of its DEI positions. The law disallows the usage of state funds for any DEI programs, and the state university system’s Florida Board of Governors promulgated the laws by creating regulations prohibiting the usage of DEI programs at universities in the state. (RELATED: Red State Governor Signs Bill Rolling Back ‘Diversity, Equity And Inclusion’ Programs)

“To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors,” a UF administrative memo reads.

BREAKING: UF fired all staff in positions related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/D5qMSmBKWN — The Alligator (@TheAlligator) March 1, 2024

“The University of Florida is – and will always be – unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation,” the memo continues.

Several states have outlawed the usage of DEI at public institutions. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law outlawing the usage of DEI at universities in June 2023; the Iowa Board of Regents outlawed the usage of DEI at universities in November, and Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill doing the same in January.

Idaho banned the use of diversity statements during the hiring process at colleges and universities in April 2023. Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt okayed an executive order banning DEI programs at public colleges and government agencies in December 2023.

Several more states have introduced bills this legislative session to address DEI, including South Carolina, Indiana, Alabama and Kentucky.

