Thomas Kingston Died By Suicide, Coroner Announces

The Wedding Of Lady Gabriella Windsor And Mr Thomas Kingston

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Pippa Middleton’s ex Thomas Kingston died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a coroner announced Friday.

Kingston was 45-years-old when he was found dead at his parents’ home Feb. 25 in a Cotswolds village in England, according to The Telegraph. At the time, it was reported that he had suffered a “catastrophic head injury.”

Pippa Middleton and friend Tom Kingston watch the Queens Mother Champion Steeple Chase on day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2013 in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images

Kingston was a British financier who was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston and had dated Kate Middleton’s youngest sister, Pippa, in 2011. Gabriella, her parents and siblings released a statement addressing his death, describing Thomas as “an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Thomas Kingston, right, arrives for his wedding to Lady Gabriella Windsor at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing,” the family said, according to Page Six.

Buckingham Palace also paid tribute to Kingston with the release of an official statement.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave after marrying in St George’s Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. Photo by Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” they said, according to Page Six.

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Britain’s King Charles III (2L), Britain’s Queen Camilla (L), Lady Gabriella Kingston (2R) and Thomas Kingston (R) watch the Wokingham handicap from the Royal Box on the final day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London, on June 24, 2023. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The details surrounding his death have not yet been made public, and it currently remains unclear if Kingston left behind a suicide note. It is not known if he was struggling with any health issues or mental health concerns in the days leading up to his death.(RELATED: Family Reveals ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor David Gail’s Cause Of Death)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.