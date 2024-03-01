Thomas Kingston Died By Suicide, Coroner Announces

Pippa Middleton’s ex Thomas Kingston died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a coroner announced Friday.

Kingston was 45-years-old when he was found dead at his parents’ home Feb. 25 in a Cotswolds village in England, according to The Telegraph. At the time, it was reported that he had suffered a “catastrophic head injury.”

Kingston was a British financier who was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston and had dated Kate Middleton’s youngest sister, Pippa, in 2011. Gabriella, her parents and siblings released a statement addressing his death, describing Thomas as “an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.”

“His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing,” the family said, according to Page Six.

Buckingham Palace also paid tribute to Kingston with the release of an official statement.

“The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” they said, according to Page Six.

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

The details surrounding his death have not yet been made public, and it currently remains unclear if Kingston left behind a suicide note. It is not known if he was struggling with any health issues or mental health concerns in the days leading up to his death.(RELATED: Family Reveals ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor David Gail’s Cause Of Death)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.