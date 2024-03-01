Karol G’s Private Jet Reportedly Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Karol G’s private jet was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing Thursday in Los Angeles after the pilot discovered smoke in the cockpit.

The plane took off from Burbank airport with 16 passengers on board and headed east, according to the local media outlet ABC7. The pilot reported issues on board the plane mid-air and immediately took action to prepare for an emergency landing. The private jet landed Thursday night at 9:00p.m. Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

It is unclear how long the plane remained in the air amid the chaotic scene, according to ABC7. It is also unclear what caused the fire at time of publication.

Emergency crews were present on the ground upon the landing of the plane to tend to any injuries that may have been sustained. however, it does not appear that anyone on board the plane suffered any injuries.

The Grammy-winning Colombian reggaeton artist exited the plane and was seen hugging her friends and associates on the tarmac after the harrowing ordeal.

Reports indicate the pilot was able to navigate a smooth landing.

Karol G’s private plane is customized with decorations that include a barbed-wire heart logo that is similar to the one that is tattooed on the singer’s arm. (RELATED: Harrison Ford Details How His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Is Mirrored In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff)

There is no word yet if this incident will have any impact on Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito” tour in Latin America. Friday is her next scheduled performance date.