Video Shows First Responders Rescuing Semi-Truck Driver From Vehicle Dangling Off Bridge

A video shows first responders rescuing a semi-truck driver Friday from his vehicle dangling off a bridge between two states.

First responders descended toward the driver approximately 12:30 p.m., extracting him from his semi-truck that hung off the Second Street Bridge connecting southern Indiana to Louisville, Kentucky, KHOU 11 reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirmed the driver was successfully rescued from the cab of the vehicle, the outlet reported. The bridge, also called the Clark Memorial Bridge, was reportedly closed due to the incident, LMPD said.

The video appears to show a Sysco semi-truck. A spokesperson for Sysco released a statement shortly after the driver was rescued, KHOU 11 reported. (RELATED: Eight People Stuck Dangling Over Canyon In Cable Car Saved By Rescuers)

“Sysco is enormously grateful to rescue services and law enforcement who quickly and safely resolved the accident on the Clark Memorial Bridge today. We are thankful our Sysco colleague is safe and thank the first responders for their courageous efforts rescuing our driver. Safety is a priority at Sysco, and we are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” a spokesperson for Sysco reportedly stated.

The vehicle remains hanging off the bridge, KHOU 11 reported. The cause of the crash is reportedly not known. An additional two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to the outlet. There has reportedly been one hospitalization.

This is not the first time emergency personnel have saved the life of a truck driver trapped dangling from a bridge. A truck driver and his son were rescued in May 2023 after they became stuck inside of a tractor-trailer hanging from a portion of Interstate 44 after the vehicle crashed through the guard rail, KOCO reported.