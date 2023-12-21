Video Shows Wild Brawl Erupting After Car Crash

A confrontation erupted Wednesday afternoon in Long Island following a car crash involving two trucks, ABC 7 reported.

A brawl ensued after two vehicles were involved in a road mishap, according to ABC 7. The Suffolk Police reported the accident, which resulted in a truck being overturned, occurred on a highway, according to the outlet. The crash was apparently followed by a wild brawl, drawing in as many as ten individuals, including men and teenagers.

Prosecutors have since charged three individuals in connection with the brawl, according to ABC 7. The individuals charged are 19-year-old James O’Connor, 38-year-old Patrick O’Connor Sr and 16-year-old Patrick O’Connor Jr. All three reportedly face two counts of second-degree assault. O’Connor reportedly faces the additional charges of two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing the site of the accident. (RELATED: Insane Street Fight Ends With A Car Crashing Into A Building)

Wild brawl featuring multiple people swinging with sticks erupts on main Long Island highway after car crash: video https://t.co/pTzJsGHXcu pic.twitter.com/78dh29xt0i — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2023

Eyewitnesses reportedly described a chaotic scene, with participants wielding baseball bats in [a] skirmish which lasted minutes. Todd Christman, who witnessed the brawl, recounted the scene of the clash to ABC 7.

“Saw a bunch of guys, probably five on five, swinging baseball bats and two-by-fours. My understanding is nobody was seriously hurt, but some people were in the hospital,” he said, ABC 7 reported.

The cause of the apparent]= fight remains unclear, but authorities indicated that all involved parties were acquainted with one another, according ABC 7.