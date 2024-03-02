‘Americans Hate That Sh*t’: Bill Maher Says ‘Nobody’s Buying’ That Biden Is Fit For Office

Comedian Bill Maher said Friday that “nobody’s buying” the Democratic Party’s insistence that President Joe Biden is fit to serve a second term in office.

Maher urged Biden to stop arguing against critics who think he is “too old to be president” in a segment on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“Instead of trying to refute all the ‘too old to be president’ slams, Joe must embrace them,” Maher said. “Stop with the ‘I’m sharper than ever.’ Nobody’s buying that.”

Maher reiterated his plea for Biden not to “deny the age thing,” telling Biden to “lean into it” like he is “eating soup.” He also joked about Hunter Biden, noting how the president is “so old” that his “bad kid with a drug problem is 54.”

“Just admit it. Say, ‘Yes, I’m bad with names and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper. But I believe in democracy,'” Maher said.

Maher then explained how Biden’s denial of his age is not a “new” problem for the Democratic Party. He said that Democrats often allow Republicans to “intimidate” them into “being defensive” about their true selves. (RELATED: ‘Donald Trump Is Not Adolf Hitler’: Bill Maher Blasts Media For Overdramatizing 2024 Election)

“Joe’s problem is not a new one for Democrats,” Maher said. “Not the age thing specifically, but the idea of letting the opposition intimidate you into being defensive about who you really are.”

“That, we’ve seen before,” the comedian continued. “John Kerry pretending to be a duck hunter, Hillary carrying hot sauce in her purse: Americans hate that shit.”

“Be yourself,” Maher said. “And Joe, your self is old.”

Biden has faced intense scrutiny over his mental fitness following the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s report. The special counsel declined to press charges against the president because he would likely present himself to a jury as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”