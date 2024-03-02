Trump Inches Closer To Nomination With Saturday Victories Over Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley at the Michigan Republican convention Saturday, sweeping the vote in all 13 congressional districts, according to party data.

The win puts Trump in the position to earn all 39 of the state’s 55 delegates available at the convention, though he is expected to claim the other 16 delegates as a result of winning 68% to 27% in the state primary, according to NBC News. Trump also defeated Haley in Missouri’s caucus Saturday, with a decision in Idaho’s caucus still to be announced, according to The Associated Press.

The contests are among the last of five before Super Tuesday, according to Politico. The District of Columbia Republican primary will conclude on Sunday evening, and North Dakota’s caucuses are scheduled for Monday. (RELATED: Ten Percent Of 2020 Biden Voters Now Back Trump: POLL)

Delegates won at Missouri’s caucus won’t be allocated until district and state conventions later in April and May, according to Politico.

Michigan’s Republican state party has been embroiled in a leadership dispute for months, which culminated in a judge confirming Republicans’ January decision to remove Kristina Karamo as Michigan GOP chairwoman. Karamo had attempted to retake control, refusing to step down and scheduling an alternate state convention in Detroit, according to CNN.

Former Michigan Rep. Pete Hoekstra is now the state’s chair and organized Saturday’s convention in Grand Rapids, according to ABC News.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.