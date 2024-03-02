J.R. Majewski Drops Out Of Ohio Congressional Race

Ohio congressional candidate J.R. Majewski announced Saturday he is suspending his campaign.

Just days ago, Majewski affirmed he was staying in the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District after he was censured by local Republican leadership over “insensitive” remarks he made about the Special Olympics on a podcast, according to WTVG. In a statement Saturday, Majewski announced he was dropping out of the race despite believing he would have “a great shot in the general election now.”

Republican leadership have worried Majewski would lose the general election to his Democratic opponent and have sought to edge him out, including by raising the issue of his remarks to former President Donald Trump, according to Politico. (RELATED: Trump Inches Closer To Nomination With Saturday Victories Over Nikki Haley)

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to receive so much support from my America First neighbors, powering me to a strong lead in this Republican primary,” Majewski said in a statement Saturday. “While I know I would win, and have a great shot in the general election now that my record has been cleared, it is inevitable that the Deep State will do whatever it takes to fight against me.”

Majewski was the Republican nominee for the district in 2022, but he lost to Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur following reports claiming he misrepresented his time in the military by lying about deploying to Afghanistan.

It’s been a great ride folks. The best is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/7LjYGLawHd — JR Majewski (@JRMajewski) March 2, 2024

“Earlier this week, I reaffirmed my dedication to fighting for those who feel as if their voices are being ignored by the DC Elite,” Majewski continued. “Well, the best way to do that is to dedicate all of my energy to the one man who I know will crush the Deep State. That man is President Donald J. Trump.”

With Majewski out of the race, the remaining primary candidates include former state Rep. Craig Riedel and state Rep. Derek Merrin, according to Politico.

