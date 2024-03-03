Mukesh Ambani Pays Rihanna $6 Million For Pre-Wedding Performance: Report

The wealthiest person in Asia and the 10th richest man in the world, Mukesh Ambani, reportedly paid Rihanna approximately $6 million to perform at a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, India, according to the Daily Mail.

Ambani, 66, the billionaire chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, a Fortune 500 company, reportedly hired Rihanna for the pre-nuptial festivities of his son, Anant Ambani, 28, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, 29. The festivities reportedly drew in several of the wealthiest individuals in the world, including Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Bob Iger of Walt Disney, according to the New York Times. Bollywood celebrities, sports legends, and international dignitaries, including former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, the former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Bhutan’s monarch were also present at the event, according to Daily Mail.

This isn’t the first time the family splurged on star power: Beyonce was paid $6 million for a private concert at Ambani’s daughter’s wedding in 2018, the Daily Mail reported. The three-day pre-wedding event included performances by not only Rihanna but also illusionist David Blaine and Bollywood’s Diljit Dosanjh.

Professional footage of @rihanna performing “Pour It Up” / “Birthday Cake” / “Man Down” in India last night. pic.twitter.com/PRSDgwF3bL — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 3, 2024

Ambani’s festivities are nothing short of spectacular, with an estimated cost of approximately $151 million for the three-day extravaganza. The catering, entrusted to a premier five-star hotel group in India, is rumored to cost around $25 million alone, according to the Daily Mail. An even larger amount of spending is reportedly to be expected for the actual wedding festivities in July, according to the outlet. (RELATED: $60 Million Wedding Ends In Chaos)

Mukesh, with a fortune exceeding $114 billion, has a history of hosting extravagant celebrations, the outlet reported. The recent festivities kicked off with a grand feast for over 51,000 villagers at Reliance Township in Jamnagar, India, according to the outlet.