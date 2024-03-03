Nikki Haley Wins A Republican Primary For The First Time

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley won the District of Columbia’s GOP primary on Sunday, her first win in a Republican nominating contest after a string of losses to former President Donald Trump.

Haley carried the Washington, D.C., primary with just under 63% of the vote, according to The Associated Press. The primary comes two days before Super Tuesday contests, with hundreds more delegates at stake, could steepen her already daunting path to the nomination. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Secures First Senate Endorsement)

“Thank you, DC!” Haley wrote on X of the results. “We fight for every inch.”

Trump carried nominating contests in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho one day before the D.C. primary. Haley captured all 19 delegates at stake in Sunday’s contest, but still lags far behind Trump’s delegate count.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley wins the Republican presidential primary in the District of Columbia. #APRaceCall at 8:36 p.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2024

Haley spent Sunday campaigning in Maine and Vermont, two of the many states at play on Tuesday.

“Tonight’s results in Washington D.C. reaffirm the object of President Trump’s campaign — he will drain the swamp and put America first,” Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo. The swamp has claimed their queen.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.