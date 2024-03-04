Colorado Secretary Of State Responds To Trump’s Victory On MSNBC

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold expressed her disappointment at the Supreme Court’s ruling against her state’s disqualification of former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Congress, rather than the states, has the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states no person should hold public office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled to disqualify Trump from the ballot in December by citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment over his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Griswold disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that states do not have such power.

“My larger reaction is disappointment. I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists. And ultimately this decision leaves open the door for Congress to act, to pass authorizing legislation,” Griswold told MSNBC’s Katy Tur Monday. “But we know that Congress is a nearly non-functioning body. So ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.”

The Secretary of State said she is not surprised by the nine justices’ decision based on the oral arguments, in which they appeared prepared to rule against the decision.

During the oral arguments, Justice Elena Kagan, who former President Barack Obama appointed to the court, told attorney Jason Murray that he needed to make sense of “why a single state should decide who gets to be president of the United States.” Chief Justice John Roberts asked Murray to consider the “plain consequences” of the case to advance partisanship in future elections.

Griswold alleged that Trump is an insurrectionist due to the Capitol riot and election fraud claims. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Have Unexpected Take On SCOTUS Ruling In Trump’s Favor)

“I think the larger picture is it’s as clear as day what Donald Trump did. He incited that violent mob to rush onto the Capitol to try to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power, and his attacks and his allies’ attacks on democracy have not stopped,” she said. “Their lies and disinformation have led to massive voter suppression efforts, to threats against election workers and actually attacks on our election infrastructure. And they’re already laying the groundwork to undermine 2024. Regardless of this decision, American democracy still remains very much under attack in that threat. And this election will be crucial for democracy’s survival in the United States.”

Trump has not been charged or convicted of inciting an insurrection. Rather, Special Counsel Jack Smith charged him with four counts of allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the lead up to and during the Capitol riot.