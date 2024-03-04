Dem Senate Hopeful Signed Anti-Detention Letter To DHS Days After Illegal Allegedly Shot Toddler Near His District

Days after a toddler was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant right outside his district, Democratic Maryland Rep. David Trone signed a letter urging recently impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to close detainment centers for illegal immigrants.

The letter, dated Feb. 16, 2024, cited concerns over the overuse of detention centers for illegal immigrants, requesting a status update on nine detainment facilities that had previously been recommended for closure, as well as Secretary Mayorkas’ future plans with regard to closing or downsizing the detention centers.

House Democrats’ Letter To Alejandro Mayorkas by Dylan Housman on Scribd

“Our immigration system is broken. Unfortunately, positive legislative reforms in immigration are unlikely this congress due to extreme MAGA Republican opposition. Until that changes, we must do our best to operate within the current system to ensure that we are treating immigrants with dignity and utilizing our limited resources wisely. You have testified regarding your concern about ‘the overuse of detention … where alternatives to detention would suffice.’ We share that concern. We look forward to receiving the requested materials from you soon,” the letter stated.

The letter points out that only three of the nine detainment centers that had previously been recommended to close or downsize had actually begun the process, and the letter requested that information be provided on the actions that had or had not taken place regarding the detainment centers and why.

The letter was signed by 50 House Democrats, including prominent progressive members such as Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Trone is currently running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maryland, where he could face off with popular former two-term Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election.

Just days before Trone signed the letter to Mayorkas, two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres was killed while his mother was walking with him in Langley Park, Maryland. Poou-Caceres was shot and killed by stray bullets when two rival groups broke out into conflict over a drug deal, law enforcement alleged.

Later in February, 25-year-old Salvadoran Nilson Trejo-Granados was charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the killing. Trejo-Granados is in the United States illegally and had been released from law enforcement custody multiple times previously.

Poou-Caceres resided in Montgomery County with his mother. Parts of Montgomery County are in Trone’s Congressional district, and the shooting occurred right outside of his district.

Trone recently expressed support for giving illegal immigrants voting rights, as well as granting citizenship to around 12 million immigrants in the United States illegally, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“They’re all going to become citizens. They have to become citizens. They’re as American as we are,” he said at a forum in Bladensburg, Maryland, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Migrant Accused Of Killing US Nursing Student Entered Country Illegally, Released By Authorities)

A 2-year-old murdered. A 14-year-old girl raped. A student killed in broad daylight. All allegedly by illegal immigrants. Joe Biden says one of his top priorities is public safety. Tell that to these parents whose children have suffered because of Biden’s open-border policies. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) February 28, 2024

The crisis at the southern border was already a critical issue for voters in the 2024 campaign cycle, according to numerous polls. Now, crime committed by illegal immigrants has quickly become an important campaign issue after the murder of Poou-Caceres and Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant in a random act of violence while out jogging last month.

Trone’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Dylan Housman contributed to this report.