Migrant Accused Of Killing US Nursing Student Entered Country Illegally, Released By Authorities

A man arrested in connection with the Thursday death of an Augusta University nursing student on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus entered the United States illegally, sources told News Nation.

Multiple Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told News Nation that Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was arrested Friday after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was found dead on UGA’s campus, entered the United States illegally in 2022. Ibarra crossed the southern border into El Paso, Texas, and was detained, but was then released by authorities due to a lack of holding space, according to News Nation. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Illegal Migrants Attacking Cops At Randall’s Island Shelter)

Authorities have charged Ibarra with felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, malice murder and concealing the death of another, Forbes reported. He was denied bond in court on Saturday morning.

Riley’s death was discovered after her friend asked UGA police to perform a wellness check after she failed to return from a morning run. UGA Chief of Police Jeff Clark said that Riley died from “blunt force trauma.”

Riley was an active member of Woodstock City Church, a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a Dean’s List student, according to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta.

Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and heartbroken to learn of Laken Riley’s tragic death. Tonight, we’re thankful the @GBI_GA, @accpolice, @universityofga police and other partners have taken her murderer into custody. We will not rest until justice for Laken is secured. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 24, 2024



Border Patrol arrested 59 illegal immigrants on the terror watchlist between October and January. A Somali terrorist who entered the country was allowed to move freely through the United States for almost a year.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement and DHS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The DCNF also reached the New York Police Department to confirm Ibarra’s criminal history.

