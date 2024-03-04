Middle East Attacks Could Be Behind Global Internet Slowdown

The damaging of undersea cables in the Red Sea has negatively impacted around 25 percent of internet traffic between Asia and Europe, HGC Global Communications stated Monday in a press release.

The communications company underscored the seriousness of the situation in their press release by noting that out of 15 plus undersea cables, four of them were cut. (RELATED: Environmental Disaster Feared After British Ship Hauling Tons Of Fertilizer Struck By Houthis, Sinks Into Sea)

“In light of this situation, HGC has already taken necessary measures to mitigate for our clients. We have successfully devised a comprehensive diversity plan to reroute affected traffic,” the press release read in part. The cutting of the cables remains “an exceptionally rare occurrence” with “a significant impact on communication networks in the Middle East,” HGC’s press release from Feb. 29 read. Neither press release mentioned who was at fault for damaging the cables.

The Houthis, who have been behind attacks of ships going into the Red Sea out of sympathy for Hamas, have been blamed by some for the incident, Globes reported. It reportedly could take at least eight weeks to repair the damage caused by the Yemenite rebels. The Houthis deny being behind the attack on the undersea cables, according to CNN. “We have no intention of targeting sea cables providing [the] internet to countries in the region,” Abdel Malek al-Houthi, a rebel leader, reportedly said.

The Houthi rebels claimed British and American military units in the area were responsible, according to their formal news organ, CNN reported.