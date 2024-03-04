Nathan Wade’s Former Law Partner Privately Made Statements That ‘Directly’ Contradicted His Testimony, Witness Claims

Nathan Wade’s former law partner made statements on the witness stand that directly contradicted “numerous” conversations he had in private, according to a new Monday court filing.

Wade’s former law partner Terrence Bradley testified last week that he did “not recall” the answers to most questions posed by defense attorneys, including when the relationship between Willis and Wade began. However, Trump co-defendant David Shafer’s attorneys informed the judge Monday that they planned to submit the testimony of a new witness that would seemingly contradict Bradley’s testimony, should the court re-open the evidence on the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. (RELATED: ‘Why Would You Speculate?’: Trump Attorney Grills Key Witness Over Text That Could Blow A Hole In Fani Willis’ Defense)

The witness, Co-Chief Deputy for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office Cindi Lee Yeager, says she spoke with Bradley on a number of occasions between August 2023 and January 2024 about Willis and Wade, according to a proposed testimony.

“Ms. Yeager watched Mr. Bradley’s testimony before the Court and became concerned as a result of the fact that what Mr. Bradley testified to on the witness stand was directly contrary to what Mr. Bradley had told Ms. Yeager in person,” the filing states.

Yeager claims Bradley told her Willis and Wade began their relationship around when they met at a 2019 Municipal Court Continuing Legal Education Conference and had “definitively begun” a relationship by the time Willis was running for district attorney.

“Mr. Bradley stated that he had personal knowledge of the relationship between Mr. Wade and District Attorney Willis, and included details regarding the use of Ms. Robin Yeartie’s apartment and other meetings prior to November 2021,” the filing states. She stated that Bradley did not begin representing Wade in his divorce until November 2021.

At the first hearing in mid-February, Bradley continually asserted attorney-client privilege prevented him from disclosing details about the relationship between Willis and Wade. He claimed he had no personal knowledge.

After a closed-door meeting, Judge Scott McAfee determined that some communications between Wade and Bradley involving the relationship were not privileged and required Bradley to again testify.

Texts Bradley sent to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant between September 2023 and January 2024 also revealed he shared details about the relationship and offered suggestions for who she could subpoena to confirm them, according to screenshots obtained by Atlanta-based attorney Phil Holloway.

Bradley claimed on the stand that he was “speculating” when he provided Merchant these answers.

Yeager’s proposed testimony also states that she was present in the room when Bradley received a phone call from Willis in September 2023, which was in response to an article published about how much Wade’s law partners had been paid by the county.

“They are coming after us,” Yeager reportedly heard Willis say. “You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us.”

McAfee indicated Friday after closing arguments that he would issue a ruling on the motion to disqualify Willis within two weeks.

Bradley and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

