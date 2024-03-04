Tumbleweeds Take Over Small Town In Western-Worthy Video

Tumbleweeds took over a small town in Salt Lake County, Utah, over the weekend, resembling scenes from a Western film.

Videos on social media show thousands of tumbleweeds making their way through neighborhoods in South Jordan on Saturday after a winter storm, according to 2KUTV. City officials urged the public to dispose of the plants in their “tumbleweed-only” dumpsters.

Tumbleweed is sprawling across sidewalks. It is blowing across freeways. It is stacked up — feet high — against homes in Utah and Nevada. The masses upon masses of prickly tumbleweed are more fallout from severe weather sweeping the Western United States. https://t.co/1oFvwtKCk4 pic.twitter.com/Q6WPG7HpnU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 4, 2024

Tumbleweed took over this Utah neighborhood on Saturday 😳 pic.twitter.com/YlQMyUWrHD — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 3, 2024

South Jordan residents, such as John Young, said they were surprised by the tumbleweeds rolling through their town, according to KSL-TV.

“What do you do? You just laugh,” Young told the outlet. “There’s nothing to do but laugh.”

Several residents attempted to clear their neighborhood before city officials arrived with a dumpster and backhoe to clear roads and paths, KSL-TV reported.

Rachel Van Cleave, the town communications manager, assured the outlet that this was not her first rodeo dealing with absurd weather conditions.

“Luckily, it’s something we can handle,” Cleave said. “This is not our first tumblemegadon.”