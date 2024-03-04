‘Unfortunately For America’: CNN Host Dana Bash Laments That Congress, Not Courts, Decides Who’s On Ballot

CNN host Dana Bash lamented the fact that congress, not the courts, decides who is allowed to be on the ballot after the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump on Colorado’s.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Trump could not be removed from the state’s presidential ballot following an appeal from the leading Republican candidate in early January. Bash said that the ruling was unfortunate for America shortly after the decision was announced.

“Unfortunately for America, the court isn’t necessarily wrong that this is the way the framers wanted it to be. They wanted Congress, the people who are closest to their constituents, to be able to make the rules, the laws,” Bash said. “That doesn’t that doesn’t change the fact that because of gerrymandering in the House and all kinds of other issues, they’re not doing their job on a lot of these big issues.”

🧂CNN has total meltdown over Supreme Court ruling keeping Trump on the ballot “Unfortunately for America, the court isn’t necessarily wrong..” pic.twitter.com/VBWztwu1c3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

The court’s ruling emphasized that “the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates.” The justices also expressed concern about the potential for states to reach a “patchwork” of different outcomes, stating that an “evolving electoral map could dramatically change the behavior of voters, parties and States across the country, in different ways and at different times.” (RELATED: MSNBC Legal Analysts Break Down If ‘Unique’ Trump Trial Questionnaire Is ‘Poisoning The Jury Pool’)

The Colorado Supreme Court deemed Trump ineligible in Dec. 2023 to appear on the state’s ballot, accusing the GOP frontrunner of violating the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist” ban. The provision was established during the Civil War era, preventing individuals who took an oath to the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.