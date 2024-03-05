5 Killed In Fiery Plane Crash That Barely Missed Interstate Outside Nashville

A small aircraft erupted in flames after crashing in Nashville on Monday, resulting in the death of all five passengers on board.

The incident led to a temporary shutdown of the I-40 interstate highway in the area, causing significant traffic disruptions as authorities started their investigation, according to CNN. The aircraft was granted permission for an emergency landing at John C. Tune Airport due to reported engine and electrical failures around 7:40 p.m., however, it never reached its intended destination.

The pilot alerted air traffic control shortly before the crash that landing on the runway was no longer feasible, according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron, CNN reported. Due to the impact of the crash, the plane was immediately consumed by fire.

“That impact was catastrophic and did not leave any survivors,” Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said.

The identification of the victims remains pending as police work to trace the plane’s origin, according to CNN. Eyewitness accounts described the plane as visibly struggling before it plummeted into a grassy verge adjacent to a Costco in the area. “We are fortunate the aircraft did not hit any buildings as it went down,” Aaron said. (RELATED: ‘Saw A Lot Of Smoke’: Video Shows Fiery Aftermath Of Texas Plane Crash)

Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway by both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, CNN stated. The incident caused traffic disruptions, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announcing closure of the road.

“I-40 East is closed at MM 202 due to a small plane crash on the shoulder of the road. A diversion is in place at Exit 201. If you’re traveling tonight find an alternate route – investigation will be ongoing,” Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 3 spokeswoman Rebekah Hammonds wrote on Twitter.