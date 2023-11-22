‘Saw A Lot Of Smoke’: Video Shows Fiery Aftermath Of Texas Plane Crash

A single-engine plane crashed in a Plano, Texas, shopping center parking lot Tuesday evening, resulting in the death of the pilot, CBS News reported.

The incident occurred before 6 p.m. near Mama’s Daughters’ Diner. No additional casualties were reported as of late Tuesday, according to CBS News.

Witnesses, including Kiu Nguyen, a customer at a nearby nail salon, reported hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke. “It was so scary. Everybody came and saw a lot of smoke,” Nguyen told the outlet.

Multiple videos posted on social media Tuesday show firefighters and law enforcement officers responding to the aftermath of the crash.

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash where multiple vehicles are on fire with reported injuries

⁰📌#Plano | #Texas Currently, multiple law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene responding to a small plane that has crashed in Plano Texas.… pic.twitter.com/dq7lL4yT3i — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2023

Plano Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that the plane did not hit any structures but did catch an unoccupied parked car on fire. Another witness, Kevin Holigan, described the flames as so intense that the source of the fire was indiscernible, per CBS News. (RELATED: Video Shows Small Plane Crash Into Car During Emergency Landing)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the crash happened north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, though it remains unclear if the plane was heading there. The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is conducting the investigation into the cause of the incident, the report says.