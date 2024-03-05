Entertainment

Taylor Swift Posts Voting Message Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Taylor Swift used her platform to send a critical voting message ahead of Super Tuesday, but she stopped shy of throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.

The famous singer used her clout and influence to encourage people to get out and vote. She reminded her 282 million Instagram followers that Mar. 5 is the presidential primary for more than a dozen states.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” Swift said.

Swift leapt into the political sphere with her messaging, telling fans they should take action and let their valuable vote count, but she made no mention of where her personal loyalties lie.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” she told her followers.

“If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

Swift’s message was written using a filter that made it appear she was using chalk on a chalkboard.

The tidy printing said, “Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org”

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia are all holding primaries Tuesday.

Alaska and Utah are holding caucuses, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Travis Kelce Gets Producer Credit On Film Financed By Joe Biden’s Green Tax Credits)

The Biden administration had been holding out hope that Swift would endorse them ahead of the 2024 election, hoping that Swift’s loyal fans would be swayed to follow her lead, but so far, the famous star hasn’t publicly thrown her support behind Biden the way she did in 2020.

