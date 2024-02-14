Editorial

1 In 5 Americans Believe Taylor Swift Is Gonna Help Joe Biden Rig The Election: POLL

Singer Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is incredible … and honestly, I can’t blame America for being a bunch of skeptics.

A large amount of the United States population — around one in five to be exact — believe that Taylor Swift is a part of an effort to help Joe Biden rig the 2024 presidential election, according to a Monmouth University Poll that was published Wednesday.

“Just under half (46 percent) of the American public has heard something about Swift being part of a supposed covert government effort to help Biden win the 2024 presidential election. Just under 1 in 5 Americans (18 percent) believe such a conspiracy involving Swift exists. Fully 71 percent of those who believe this identify with or lean toward the Republican Party and 83 percent indicate they are likely to support Donald Trump in the fall,” read the study. (RELATED: Travis Kelce Discusses Viral Moment He Yelled At, Bumped Into Andy Reid During Super Bowl; Gets Called Out By Brother)

It may be a little crazy, but quite frankly, we’ve seen crazier ish go on in this planet of ours. And hell, the numbers kind of back up this theory.

In January, a study from Newsweek found that a whopping 18% of voters would be either “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for someone if they have a Swift endorsement behind them. For the age group under 35, it’s more like 30%.

Just absolutely mesmerizing stats.

Remember polls like this as we get closer and closer to November…