Sunny Hostin Hints That Democrats May Have Their Own January 6 Up Their Sleeve If Trump Wins

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin hinted that Democrats may keep former President Donald Trump out of office if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Hostin argued Democrats in Congress have the power to invoke Section 3 of the 14th Amendment on Trump, which states no person can hold office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

“The Supreme Court yesterday said that what’s going to matter for an insurrectionist is that Congress has to pass legislation,” Hostin said Tuesday. “Donald Trump is insulated from any of these court cases unless Congress acts. Congress is up for grabs, as you [Alyssa Farah Griffin] will admit. Republicans have a razor slim majority. Californians, please, go out and vote for those Democrats, give the House and Congress to the Democrats and you will see Donald Trump go down. That has to be the plan.”

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the state of Colorado is not permitted to disqualify Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment since it is Congress, not an individual state, who can enforce that amendment. The justices further expressed concerns about a “patchwork” of outcomes in elections to come where an “evolving electoral map could dramatically change the behavior of voters, parties, and States across the country, in different ways and at different times.”

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse,” the court’s ruling stated. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Have Unexpected Take On SCOTUS Ruling In Trump’s Favor)

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jaime Raskin told CNN Monday that congressional Democrats are working on legislation to disqualify Trump from executive office as an insurrectionist.

“In any event, the Supreme Court punted and said it‘s up to Congress to act, and so I am working with a number of my colleagues, including Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Eric Swalwell, to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by section three of the 14th Amendment and the House of Representatives already impeached Donald Trump for participating in insurrection by inciting it. So the house has already pronounced upon that, and there was also a 57 to 43 vote in the Senate,” Raskin said on CNN’s “Inside Politics with Dana Bash.” “The question is whether Speaker Mike Johnson would allow us to bring this to the floor of the House.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with four counts for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the lead up to and during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The former president is not charged with inciting an insurrection.