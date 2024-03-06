Fetterman Blames Libs Of TikTok After Pulling Funds For Community Center That Promotes ‘BDSM’ And ‘Kink’: REPORT

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman blamed Chaya Raichik, the conservative influencer behind the Libs of TikTok account, after funds for a community center that promoted “BDSM, kink and fetish” were dropped from an appropriations bill, Politico reported Wednesday.

Fetterman called out Libs of TikTok (LOTT) in an interview with Politico after his staff sent a letter requesting the removal of a $1 million earmark that, according to Raichik, he and Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey originally requested.

The money, part of a funding package expected to pass Congress this week, would have gone to the William Way LGBTQ Community Center in Philadelphia, Politico reported.

“I wasn’t part of that decision. It wasn’t my personal decision to do that,” Fetterman said. “I never realized that the Libs of TikTok should determine our priorities and what we’re going to support.”

John Fetterman is losing his mind because Libs of TikTok exposed him for requesting an earmark for taxpayer funded s*x parties. John Fetterman supports taxpayer funded s*x k*nk f*tish parties. Make sure every Pennsylvania resident know this. pic.twitter.com/7XsF5Gbnup — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024



LOTT posted about the earmark on Tuesday, claiming that “$1M of your tax dollars” would be used to fund a community center containing “rooms to try BDSM and s*x f*tishes and hosts BDSM and s*x k*nk parties.” The post also included images purporting to show ads for erotic events scheduled at William Way, including a “kink and fetish party.”

“@SenBobCasey and @SenFettermanPA are the ones who requested this funding,” the LOTT tweet read. “Absolutely sick that our tax dollars would fund this!”

BREAKING: The Senate Appropriations Committee released a spending bill which is being voted on tomorrow. It includes $1M of your tax dollars to go towards renovating an LGBTQ Center in PA which boasts rooms to try BDSM and s*x f*tishes and hosts BDSM and s*x k*nk parties.… pic.twitter.com/PKkj6TEd2q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2024



Fetterman later covered for his staff in a statement, explaining that they felt the choice was to either “pull it or watch it get stripped out, attacked by Republicans, and ultimately killed,” Politico reported. The freshman senator promised to propose funds for William Way in next year’s spending bill. (RELATED: ‘Libs Of TikTok’ Creator Clashes With Washington Post Reporter Over Book Bans, Sex Ed, And Violent Threats)

Casey told Politico on Wednesday that he revoked his support for the earmark due to “new information” he obtained the previous day. Like Fetterman, Casey added that he “will continue to support the LGBTQ community” in his home state.