‘Libs Of TikTok’ Creator Chaya Raichik Clashes With WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz Over Book Bans, Sex Ed And Violent Threats

Chaya Raichik, the creator of the “Libs of TikTok” X (formerly Twitter) account, clashed with Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz over book bans, sex change procedures and violent threats in a wide-ranging and, at times, contentious interview released Saturday.

Raichik engaged Lorenz — who was wearing a large, black face mask during their outdoor meeting in Los Angeles — about an array of issues her influential conservative presence highlights online.

“I know you have a very conservative fan base,” Lorenz said. “In the comments, you’ll see a lot of commentary about sort of the great replacement theory. What are your thoughts on that?”

“What are your thoughts on the comments on your posts telling me to kill myself?” Raichik rebutted.

The “Libs of TikTok” creator sported a t-shirt featuring Lorenz’s crying face as she told the reporter “there are more illegals coming into our border than children being born in the U.S.”

Border Patrol counted nearly one million illegal border crossings since Oct. 2023, according to federal data. (RELATED: Facebook Suspends ‘Libs Of TikTok’ For Violating Community Standards)

Raichik also made clear she only wants to remove “gay porn” from public school libraries when pressed by Lorenz about banning books. Raichik cited how some schools are “giving kids porn and telling third graders that they should masturbate.” She also emphasized she does not “discriminate on who’s sexualizing the kids” when pressed about her focus on the LGBT community’s sexualization of children.

“I wonder why you don’t focus on … young girls? As a woman — I mean — were you ever sexualized as a young child?” Lorenz asked.

Raichik told Lorenz she had received several death threats when the reporter cited an NBC investigation blaming her for at least 33 instances of violent threats.

The pair also clashed over being able to make one’s own choices over the recommendations of so-called “experts,” as well as Raichik’s appointment to an Oklahoma library advisory committee.

“I was there once. They have, unfortunately, a lot of wokeness in their red state and I’m trying to help,” Raichik said.

Lorenz exposed the “Libs of TikTok” creator’s previously anonymous identity and home address in an article published in April 2022.