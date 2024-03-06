Hunter Biden Claimed He Wanted A Public Hearing — Now House Republicans Give Him His Chance

House Republicans are giving Hunter Biden a chance to publicly testify on Capitol Hill after he previously indicated he would be interested in such an arrangement, the Daily Caller has learned.

Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer invited Hunter Biden on Wednesday to testify alongside his former business associates Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller. The hearing, titled “Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office,” is set to occur March 20th and will seek to examine President Biden’s involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings.

“Given his repeated calls for a public hearing, we fully expect him to appear for a scheduled hearing on [March 20th] alongside his former business associates,” a source familiar told the Daily Caller.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the first son in November in an effort to have him attend a closed-door deposition regarding his foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden instead chose to stage a press conference outside the Capitol on Dec. 13, the day of the scheduled closed-door deposition. While standing in front of the Capitol, the first son denied that his father ever played any part in his business dealings and noted that he would testify publicly, an offer his lawyer previously suggested to the committee. Hunter Biden also criticized Republicans for bringing an impeachment inquiry against his father, President Joe Biden. (RELATED: ‘Every Angle… Hurts Joe Biden’: Hunter’s Latest Stunt May Have Thrown His Dad Into A Messy Tangle, Strategists Say)

Hunter Biden later agreed to testify behind closed-doors on Feb. 28.

“Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name. Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family,” Comer said in a press release obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates, telling those who did business with his son to be ‘good to my boy;’ and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate. The Bidens’ pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability,” Comer continued.

During his Feb. 28 testimony, Hunter Biden said that he “did not recall” details of his foreign business dealings and meetings at least 29 times. What the first son was able to remember, is that his father was not at all involved in any of his foreign business ventures. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Says Burisma Paid Him A Million Dollars To Make Company More ‘Western-Looking’)

“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business, not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never,” Hunter Biden said in his opening remarks.