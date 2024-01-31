James Biden, House Republicans Set Testimony Date For Impeachment Inquiry

Hunter Biden’s uncle and business associate James Biden is set to testify before Congress to advance the impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden.

James Biden will be sitting for a transcribed interview on Feb. 21, 2024, a week before Hunter Biden is scheduled to testify, the House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday. The parties had been negotiating James Biden’s testimony since he was subpoenaed in November to appear before the committee. (RELATED: Chinese Firm Sent Biden Enterprise $3 Million As ‘Thank You’ For Work When Joe Biden Held Office, Comer Says)

🚨BREAKING🚨 James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 31, 2024

James Biden was part of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Chinese firm CEFC through the Hudson West III joint venture the Bidens set up with CEFC associates, according to bank records and Hudson West III’s August 2017 business agreement.

This is breaking news and will be updated