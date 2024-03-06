Pennsylvania Man Gets Two Years Probation After Illegally Obtaining Body Parts And Selling Them On Facebook: REPORT

A Pennsylvania man got two years probation Tuesday for abuse of body parts, Fox 43 reported.

Jeremy Pauley has been handed a two-year probation sentence on charges of abuse of a corpse, according to Fox 43. This sentence follows Pauley’s guilty plea Jan. 8, according to court documents, the outlet reported. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property in Sept. 2023, relating to a separate but intertwined case.

The investigation that led to Pauley’s arrest and subsequent sentencing started Jun. 14, 2023, following a police tip-off about suspicious activities at his residence, Fox 43 reported. The caller reportedly tipped authorities that an individual, afterward determined to be Pauley, was engaging in the purchase and sale of human body parts through Facebook. Upon questioning, Pauley confessed to possessing three complete human skeletons and about 15 to 20 human skulls, the court documents read. (RELATED: Former Elementary School Teacher Gets Probation After Being Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 4th Graders)

Pauley admitted his involvement in an alleged network trading in body parts stolen from prestigious institutions such as Harvard Medical School and a mortuary in Arkansas from 2018 to 2022, Fox 43 reported in June. A former mortuary worker was charged April, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas over allegedly selling the body parts of medical school corpses for approaching $11,000 to a Pennsylvania buyer she found through Facebook, an indictment read, according to the New York Post.

Six individuals were indicted in June for allegedly running a national network engaged in the buying and selling of body parts secured from the morgues of universities, a U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania stated. The former mortuary worker in Arkansas was reportedly alleged to be connected to the network. This network, allegedly involved in the desecration of the deceased for profit, has seen seven other individuals charged in connection with the investigation, according to Fox 43.

As part of his sentencing, Pauley will undergo a year of supervised probation, transitioning to unsupervised probation for the second year, Fox 43 reported. This will reportedly be contingent on his compliance with probationary conditions. Additionally, he is mandated to cover the costs associated with his prosecution, according to the outlet.