Legendary Baseball Slugger Jim Thome Trends Online For Unbelievably Absurd Reason

Former MLB slugger and baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome was trending on Twitter throughout Tuesday for a hilarious reason.

Jack Coleman, a producer for Barstool Sports’ Kirk Minihane show, volunteered for a challenge where he’d be locked in the show’s studio until he could name all 10 of MLB‘s top career home run hitters.

Coleman got the bulwark of the list in the first few hours, but after over 20 hours of streaming, he was missing two. In hour 21 he finally got number 10 on the list, Frank Robinson, by sputtering random combinations of names that other members of the production team were writing on a whiteboard.

HE GOT #10 FRANK ROBINSON, AN ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.

https://t.co/rKX1AzOLt1 pic.twitter.com/ua5Kpu0d6I — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) March 5, 2024

That left Thome as the last name on the list.

Coleman would spend the next 15 hours grasping around in the dark, continuing to list a random combination of names.

Even after Thome’s actual wife called in to give him hints, including Jim’s first name, his nickname and his hometown, Coleman was still oblivious.

Minihane actually said his name out loud at one point, uttering “Jim Thome still trending in the United States, as is Tom Selleck.” Apparently, the Selleck misdirect really threw Coleman off, as his next guess was “Omar Peterson.”

Kirk just said “Jim Thome still trending on Twitter,” and Coleman is none the wiser.https://t.co/rKX1AzOLt1 pic.twitter.com/QOApI7JJkq — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) March 5, 2024

36 hours into the stream, Minihane was clearly exasperated “Fucking say his name! Say it!” Minihane exclaimed. (RELATED: MLB Team Gambles Heavily On Star Ace, Give Him Biggest Extension For Pitcher Ever)

But, shortly after, Coleman would finally (kind of) get it.

After Mininhane revealed the first letter of the last name was T, Coleman honed in, unconfidently guessing “Jim To-may? Jim Tomay? Tomb?” at which point the overtired Mininhane staff figured “good enough” and handed him a victory.

OH MY HE FINALLY DID IT!!! After 36 hours @kirkminshow producer Coleman finally named Jim Thome to complete the top 10 HR hitters of all time list pic.twitter.com/axF0l4OKrc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 6, 2024

While the half-hearted victory was good enough for the weathered Minihane staff, Kirk Minihane admitted the win was anti-climactic, claiming, “It ended in the worst way possible. Him not really saying it.”

“It ended in the worst way possible. Him not really saying it” –@kirkmin pic.twitter.com/gfJkoFczHZ — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) March 6, 2024



I agree with Minihane, it hardly counts that he got Thome as “To-may” but I guess he could have literally been there forever if they didn’t give it to him. It’s also hilarious that they got his wife to call in. Meaning there’s an almost 100% chance Thome was aware of this absurd escapade involving his name. What a saga.