Massachusetts Mayor Sues Barstool Sports For Pretending To Be From The Boston Globe

A mayor in Massachusetts is suing Barstool Sports’s Kirk Minihane for impersonating a Boston Globe employee to get an interview.

Minihane pretended to be “Kevin Cullen” from the Boston Globe and snagged an interview with Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, who has been openly against Barstool Sports, calling it a “cult.” The 20-minute interview was published on June 6. Curtatone responded by filing a lawsuit against Minihane and Barstool Sports Monday for their “illegal and deceptive behavior,” according to a tweet.

“This nobody hack politician thought he’d score himself some praise from the Boston Globe by attacking Barstool Sports after El Pres courageously stood with the Boston Bruins,” the Barstool Sports article read. (RELATED: Bizarre Fight Goes Viral On Twitter. The Opening Hit Is Absolutely Brutal)

“You’ll notice that despite Miniha… I mean Kevin Cullen’s dogged questioning, Curtatone never once identifies a specific complaint against Barstool,” the post continues.

Minihane did not work for the company when the accusations against him occurred, founder of Barstool Sports who often goes by the name El Presidente, Dave Portnoy, tweeted. Minihane also tweeted that he would counter-sue for $500 billion.

“Portnoy launched this attack because his fragile ego could not cope with legitimate criticism” was one statement filed under “facts” in the lawsuit.

What a fact. Also another fact is that Kirk Minihane didn’t work for Barstool Sports when these allegations took place. https://t.co/mNgmFSi51Q — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 17, 2019

Legally, all I can say is I am looking at a countersuit. For $500 billion. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) June 17, 2019

In another tweet, Portnoy asked Curtatone “what were the damages?,” followed by tweeting that Curtatone “looked like a bumbling idiot.”

Hey @JoeCurtatone what were the damages? You look like a bumbling idiot? Everybody already knows that. https://t.co/Xn9v6FNdaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 17, 2019



Barstool Sports began in 2003, and the fight between Curtatone and Barstool started when the Boston Bruins put Barstool Sports’s logo on their rally towels during game two of the Stanley Cup Final, Patch reported.

Curtatone shared a story on Twitter that criticized the Bruins partnering with Barstool Sports. Curtatone tweeted that “As a fairly rabid sports fan one of the more regrettable things I’ve seen is the attempt to disguise misogyny, racism & general right wing lunacy under a ‘sports’ heading,” according to Patch.

Portnoy wrote a blog that accused Curtatone of being “a legitimate criminal” with stories about Curtatone and his family. He then challenged Curtatone to a debate, to which the mayor responded by calling Barstool and its fans a “cult,” Patch reported.

