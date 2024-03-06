Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter To ‘Fuck Off’ Point-Blank

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told The News Agents journalist Emily Maitlis to “fuck off” when she asked the congresswoman about her “Jewish space lasers” remark.

Maitlis asked Greene about her message to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is reportedly expected to drop out after getting trounced by former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary. Greene said Haley should drop out of the race and support Trump.

Mailtlis then asked why she and many other supporters of Trump support conspiracy theories.

“And can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists,” Maitlis said.

“Well, let me tell you. You’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our constitution, our freedoms and America First,” Greene said.

“What about Jewish space lasers?” the reporter asked. “Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

“Why don’t you talk about Jewish space lasers and really, why don’t you fuck off? How about that?” Greene said.

Mailtis referred to Greene reportedly pushing a claim in 2018 that the Rothschild family, a Jewish family who owns an investment group, started a California wildfire by using space lasers in a Facebook post. The congresswoman has deleted the post, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: CNN Interview Goes Sideways When Woman Compares Marjorie Taylor Greene To Jesus Christ)

Greene arrived at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Super Tuesday, in which Trump secured major victories in every state except Vermont. The former president currently has 995 delegates, veering closer to the 1,215 needed to secure the nomination.