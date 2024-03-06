Millions Of Americans Face Major Flood Risk In Early March

Millions of Americans are facing a heightened risk of flooding throughout March due to unseasonably hectic winter-to-spring weather.

A weak but wet coastal low pressure system is floating over the mid-Atlantic, bringing dreary weather to the East Coast in early March, which is expected to see between one and three inches of rain before Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The system could easily bring scattered flash flooding in some areas, while residents from New Jersey to New England are being told to stay aware of local conditions when outside.

Storms throughout the plains are also expected to bring severe weather through Thursday. An area stretching from the Ohio to the Tennessee Valley, all the way up the I-95 corridor will be at risk, largely due to above-average temperatures, NWS noted in a longer forecast.

It’s Time For Your Annual Weather Outlook For 2024. Surprising No One, It Ain’t Great | @DailyCaller https://t.co/g3WxszPzkH — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 21, 2024

West Coast residents are dealing with quite the opposite. Significantly lower-than-average temperatures have swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains through Northern California and into Southern Oregon. (RELATED: Get Ready For ‘Roller-Coaster’ Weather As Spring Tries To Awaken)

Record-breaking snowfall and blizzard conditions continue to cause chaos throughout parts of Tahoe, Truckee and the Donner Pass region of California. Rescue efforts are still underway, but it could be weeks before the total damage becomes clear. Wet weather will hit California’s coast on Wednesday, with some showers lingering, but the true extent of the flooding threat likely won’t be known until snowpacks start to melt in the coming weeks and months.