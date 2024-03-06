‘Sound Like A Broken Record’: Peter Doocy Repeatedly Asks KJP Whether Biden Will Commit To Debating Trump

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy repeatedly asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday whether President Joe Biden would commit to debating former President Donald Trump.

The 2024 presidential race is currently down to Biden and Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley suspended her campaign Wednesday morning after losing Super Tuesday by a wide margin. The first presidential debate is set to take place Sept. 16 at Texas State University, followed by two more in October.

“Is President Biden gonna commit to a debate with Donald Trump?” Doocy asked.

“That’s something for the campaign to speak to,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Well, we know when the debates are gonna be. We know where they’re going to be. Is he going to go?” Doocy pressed.

“You should speak to the campaign,” the press secretary answered.

Doocy read a quote made by Biden in 2020 in which he said he could “hardly wait” to debate Trump.

“How about now?” the Fox News correspondent asked.

“I’m gonna sound like a broken record. You should reach out to the campaign,” Jean-Pierre replied. (RELATED: ‘What Is The Rabbit Hole?’: KJP Flees Doocy’s Question About Biden’s Mental Fitness)

“Why’s this a campaign thing?” he asked.

“Because it’s an election. It’s a debate for the 2024 presidential election,” she said.

“I’m not asking what argument he is going to make at a debate,” he said.

“It’s not an argument. We’re not talking about arguments. You’re talking about his attendance. You need to talk to the campaign,” she replied.

Doocy then asked whether the president’s mental acuity will be further called into question if he decides not to attend the debate. The press secretary touted the president’s legislative record, including infrastructure and the CHIPS and Science Act.

“And so just for clarity, it’s possible that there will be no Joe Biden/Donald Trump debates this Fall?” Doocy asked.

“Is that what you’re excited about?” Jean-Pierre asked. “Is that what you want to see?”

“I’d love to see Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate,” Doocy said.

“You keep asking me. You’ve asked me three, four, five different times in different ways,” she said.

In response to Doocy’s question on how Biden would do in a debate, Jean-Pierre said Biden “[took] on” Republicans during the last State of the Union.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) refused to hold primary debates despite Biden having to go up against two primary challengers, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy eventually switched his party affiliation to Independent in September. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips entered the race in late October, but his campaign suspended Wednesday morning.

Trump and Biden are slated to be handed their party’s nominations. Trump has earned 1,004 out of the 1,215 necessary delegates, and Biden holds 1,509 of the 1,968 needed to win.