Pennsylvania Bowling Alley Encourages Patrons To Bare All At Nudist Bowling Event

A nudist group in western Pennsylvania will be hosting a bowling event in April, where patrons are largely expected to be naked.

Pittsburgh Area Naturists advertised “Balls Out Bowling,” an event scheduled for 4–7 p.m. on April 28.

“Balls Out Bowling the ultimate bowling experience for anyone who loves to have fun and show off their skills in the buff,” the group said in its invitation via Facebook.

Regardless of the patrons’ proficiency level, “[y]ou’ll be able to bowl your heart out with friends and strangers alike.” The group called for its patrons to “get ready to go balls out.”

“Nudity is required (with the exception that women can wear bottoms),” the invitation reads.

The group said “all genders, sexualities, and bodies are welcomed” and encouraged its patrons to “[i]nvite friends willing to get naked.”

“Sexual activity is not permitted. Nudism does not equal consent and harassment will not be taken lightly,” the group says. Those who break the rule will be asked to leave.

The group also barred photography and video recording. However, the group shared a video on Instagram from a similar, previous event that appears to show bowlers in the nude. The group had organized similar events in October and April of 2023. (RELATED: Nearly 200 Protest ‘Racist’ Gay Bar Dress Code Copied From Pittsburgh Public School)

The group has also hosted events like a nude karaoke and a nude art tour of a museum.

Philadelphia, another major city in Pennsylvania, hosts an annual naked bike ride. It is part of the World Naked Bike Ride, a protest movement whose goals are to promote positive body image and cycling advocacy, according to local outlet Billy Penn at WHYY.