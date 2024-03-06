Playboy Model Masuimi Max’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The death of Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max was reportedly due to an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl.

The popular model was found dead in her Las Vegas-area home Jan. 25, but official confirmation of her cause of death has just been reported, according to TMZ. Authorities initially suspected when her body was found that there was no foul play involved. Masuimi was featured in a number of high profile publications, including Maxim, Playboy, Alt Magazine and Bizarre Magazine, to name a few. She died at the age of 45.

In addition to Masuimi’s modeling career, she also had a number of acting credits to her name. Masuimi had an acting role in “Cornman: American Vegetable Hero,” as well as “Giantess Battle Attack,” according to TMZ.

She also acted alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube in an uncredited acting role in 2015 as part of the action film, “xXx: State of the Union.” The young star played famous rapper Xzibit’s girlfriend.

The last noted major role that Masuimi played before her death was in a 2023 indie horror movie called “Protege Moi,” according to TMZ. She played the character Mercel in the production. (RELATED: ‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano Describes Horrifying Near Fatal Fentanyl Overdose)

She passionately appeared in front of the cameras as a social media influencer and managed to acquire a loyal fanbase comprised of roughly 300,000 Instagram followers. Masuimi posted horror-inspired burlesque videos as well as makeup tutorials to her YouTube page, most of which have remained publicly available since she tragically passed away.